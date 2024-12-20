Head-To-Head Analysis: Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) & C3is (NASDAQ:CISS)

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) and C3is (NASDAQ:CISS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.5% of Dorian LPG shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.5% of C3is shares are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of Dorian LPG shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

Risk & Volatility

Dorian LPG has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, C3is has a beta of 2.07, meaning that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dorian LPG 0 0 2 0 3.00 C3is 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of recent ratings for Dorian LPG and C3is, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Dorian LPG currently has a consensus price target of $47.00, indicating a potential upside of 102.85%. Given Dorian LPG’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Dorian LPG is more favorable than C3is.

Profitability

This table compares Dorian LPG and C3is’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dorian LPG 47.87% 23.75% 13.48% C3is 5.74% 19.35% 11.24%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dorian LPG and C3is”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dorian LPG $501.24 million 1.98 $307.45 million $5.90 3.93 C3is $45.18 million 0.01 $9.29 million $23.28 0.03

Dorian LPG has higher revenue and earnings than C3is. C3is is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dorian LPG, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Dorian LPG beats C3is on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dorian LPG

(Get Free Report)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About C3is

(Get Free Report)

C3is Inc. offers international seaborne transportation services. It provides its services to dry bulk charterers, including national and private industrial users, commodity producers and traders, oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders and producers. The company owns and operates a fleet of two drybulk carriers, which transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers, and one Aframax crude oil tanker that transports crude oil. C3is Inc. was founded in 2021 and is based in Athens, Greece.

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.