Head to Head Comparison: Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) vs. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) and Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.8% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.2% of Hamilton Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Hamilton Insurance Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and Hamilton Insurance Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skyward Specialty Insurance Group 0 3 7 1 2.82 Hamilton Insurance Group 0 1 4 0 2.80

Valuation and Earnings

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group currently has a consensus price target of $46.89, suggesting a potential downside of 8.06%. Hamilton Insurance Group has a consensus price target of $22.60, suggesting a potential upside of 17.89%. Given Hamilton Insurance Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hamilton Insurance Group is more favorable than Skyward Specialty Insurance Group.

This table compares Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and Hamilton Insurance Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skyward Specialty Insurance Group $1.09 billion 1.87 $85.98 million $3.28 15.55 Hamilton Insurance Group $2.30 billion 0.84 $258.73 million $4.47 4.29

Hamilton Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Skyward Specialty Insurance Group. Hamilton Insurance Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and Hamilton Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skyward Specialty Insurance Group 12.24% 16.39% 3.57% Hamilton Insurance Group 21.88% 21.92% 6.70%

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc., an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Hamilton Insurance Group

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty. In addition, it offers accident and health, cyber, energy, environmental, financial lines, fine art and specie, kidnap and ransom, mergers and acquisitions, marine and energy liability, political risk and violence, professional liability, property binders, property direct and facultative, professional lines, space, upstream energy, excess casualty, war and terrorism, allied medical, management liability, medical professionals, general liability, products liability and contractors, and small business casualty insurance plans, as well as surety and treaty reinsurance products. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

