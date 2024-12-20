Head-To-Head Survey: Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA) and Energizer (NYSE:ENR)

Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) and Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Electrovaya and Energizer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Electrovaya alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electrovaya -1.34% -8.02% -1.63% Energizer 1.32% 155.40% 5.58%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Electrovaya and Energizer, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electrovaya 0 0 5 0 3.00 Energizer 0 6 2 0 2.25

Volatility & Risk

Electrovaya presently has a consensus target price of $7.25, indicating a potential upside of 243.60%. Energizer has a consensus target price of $37.63, indicating a potential upside of 5.69%. Given Electrovaya’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Electrovaya is more favorable than Energizer.

Electrovaya has a beta of 1.91, meaning that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energizer has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.5% of Electrovaya shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.7% of Energizer shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Energizer shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Electrovaya and Energizer”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electrovaya $44.59 million 1.62 -$1.48 million ($0.03) -70.33 Energizer $2.89 billion 0.89 $38.10 million $0.52 68.46

Energizer has higher revenue and earnings than Electrovaya. Electrovaya is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Energizer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Energizer beats Electrovaya on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electrovaya

(Get Free Report)

Electrovaya Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of lithium-ion batteries, battery management systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as competencies in building systems for third parties. The company was formerly known as Electrofuel Inc. and changed its name to Electrovaya Inc. in March 2002. Electrovaya Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Energizer

(Get Free Report)

Energizer Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands. The company licenses the Energizer, Rayovac, and Eveready brands to companies developing consumer solutions in solar, automotive batteries, portable power for critical devices, generators, power tools, household light bulbs, and other lighting products. In addition, it designs and markets automotive fragrance and appearance products, including protectants, wipes, tire and wheel care products, glass cleaners, leather care products, air fresheners, and washes to clean, shine, refresh, and protect interior and exterior automobile surfaces under the brand names of Armor All, Nu Finish, Refresh Your Car!, LEXOL, Eagle One, California Scents, Driven, Bahama & Co, Carnu, Grand Prix, Kit, and Tempo; STP branded fuel and oil additives, functional fluids, and other performance chemical products; and do-it-yourself automotive air conditioning recharge products under the A/C PRO brand name, as well as other refrigerant and recharge kits, sealants, and accessories. The company sells its products through direct sales force, distributors, and wholesalers; and various retail and business-to-business channels, including mass merchandisers, club, electronics, food, home improvement, dollar store, auto, drug, hardware, e-commerce, convenience, sporting goods, hobby/craft, office, industrial, medical, and catalog. Energizer Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

Receive News & Ratings for Electrovaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrovaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.