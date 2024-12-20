Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $19.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

Insider Activity at Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $16.70 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $18.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.72 and a 200-day moving average of $17.52.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian bought 7,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.39 per share, for a total transaction of $134,772.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,534.78. The trade was a 18.34 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter F. Sr Lyle, Sr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.21 per share, with a total value of $172,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,372.96. The trade was a 60.33 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthcare Realty Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 180,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 722,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,117,000 after acquiring an additional 388,305 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $849,000.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.