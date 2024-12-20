Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Trading Down 0.1 %

Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $61.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Heartland Financial USA has a 12 month low of $32.03 and a 12 month high of $70.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 0.97.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. The business had revenue of $272.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.51 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 8.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Heartland Financial USA

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director John K. Schmidt sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $1,537,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,136,161.12. This trade represents a 27.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark A. Frank sold 432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $29,047.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,274.40. This represents a 28.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,743 shares of company stock worth $1,958,839 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTLF. USA Financial Formulas lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 2.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 4.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 9.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

