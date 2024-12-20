Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Raised to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $74.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $68.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HXL. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Vertical Research downgraded Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hexcel from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Hexcel from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Hexcel from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

HXL stock opened at $63.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.95 and a 200-day moving average of $62.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.30. Hexcel has a 12 month low of $57.50 and a 12 month high of $77.09.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.07 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hexcel will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.80%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Hexcel in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 30.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 955 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

