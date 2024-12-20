Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) CEO Andrew Dudum Sells 78,127 Shares

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Dudum sold 78,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total value of $2,314,121.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,256,896.72. The trade was a 41.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Andrew Dudum also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 2nd, Andrew Dudum sold 33,513 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total transaction of $1,118,663.94.
- On Tuesday, November 5th, Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $3,943,981.44.
- On Friday, September 20th, Andrew Dudum sold 45,767 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $747,375.11.
Hims & Hers Health Price Performance
NYSE HIMS opened at $26.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.91 and a beta of 1.25. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $35.02.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.
Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIMS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 679.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 5,944.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 21.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the second quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 91.0% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.
Hims & Hers Health Company Profile
Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.
