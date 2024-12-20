Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) CEO Andrew Dudum Sells 78,127 Shares

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Dudum sold 78,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total value of $2,314,121.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,256,896.72. The trade was a 41.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Andrew Dudum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Andrew Dudum sold 33,513 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total transaction of $1,118,663.94.

On Tuesday, November 5th, Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $3,943,981.44.

On Friday, September 20th, Andrew Dudum sold 45,767 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $747,375.11.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

NYSE HIMS opened at $26.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.91 and a beta of 1.25. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $35.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.26. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $401.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.

Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIMS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 679.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 5,944.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 21.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the second quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 91.0% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

Recommended Stories

