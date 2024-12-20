HIVE Blockchain Technologies (CVE:HIV) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Roth Capital

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (CVE:HIV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Roth Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Northland Capmk upgraded HIVE Blockchain Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded HIVE Blockchain Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Get HIVE Blockchain Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HIV

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Price Performance

See Also

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. is a services company in the Business Services industry.

Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.