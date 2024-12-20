Hyperliquid (HYPE) One Day Volume Reaches $467.62 Million

Hyperliquid (HYPE) traded down 12.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. Hyperliquid has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion and approximately $467.62 million worth of Hyperliquid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyperliquid token can now be purchased for approximately $23.35 or 0.00025110 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Hyperliquid has traded 30.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Hyperliquid

Hyperliquid’s total supply is 999,993,930 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,931,719 tokens. The official website for Hyperliquid is hyperliquid.xyz. Hyperliquid’s official Twitter account is @hyperliquidx.

Hyperliquid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperliquid (HYPE) is a cryptocurrency . Hyperliquid has a current supply of 999,993,930 with 270,908,567 in circulation. The last known price of Hyperliquid is 24.34936552 USD and is down -3.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $431,544,134.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hyperliquid.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperliquid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperliquid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyperliquid using one of the exchanges listed above.

