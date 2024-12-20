ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.69 and traded as low as $4.28. ICTS International shares last traded at $4.28, with a volume of 750 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.87.

ICTS International N.V. provides airport security and other aviation services, and authentication technology services in the Netherlands, Germany, the United States, Spain, and internationally. It offers aviation security services, including security screening, behavior detection on crowds and queues, perimeter guarding/ patrolling, CCTV surveillance and/or alarm resolution, and vehicle marshalling.

