IDT Co. Announces Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:IDT)

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 19th,investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

IDT Price Performance

Shares of IDT opened at $47.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.78. IDT has a 1 year low of $32.08 and a 1 year high of $58.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.48.

Get IDT alerts:

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The business had revenue of $308.83 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

IDT Company Profile

In other IDT news, EVP Nadine Shea sold 1,000 shares of IDT stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $53,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,608.50. The trade was a 17.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joyce J. Mason sold 2,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $96,700.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,326.04. This represents a 8.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,582 shares of company stock worth $1,686,308. Corporate insiders own 25.32% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.