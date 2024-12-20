IDT Co. Announces Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:IDT)

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 19th,investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.
IDT Price Performance
Shares of IDT opened at $47.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.78. IDT has a 1 year low of $32.08 and a 1 year high of $58.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.48.
IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The business had revenue of $308.83 million during the quarter.
IDT Company Profile
IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.
