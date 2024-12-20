Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,486 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 29.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,502 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the period. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 52.6% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 52.2% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 493 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Ecofi Investissements SA purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth about $49,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on NIKE from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.73.

NIKE Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:NKE opened at $77.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.58. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $70.75 and a one year high of $123.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.77.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $12.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.85%.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.