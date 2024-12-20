Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Romano Brothers AND Company boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% in the third quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 4,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% in the third quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $239.60 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $183.78 and a 52-week high of $257.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $246.54 and a 200 day moving average of $233.95.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

