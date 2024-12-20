Inovalis S.A. Buys 127,000 Shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Stock

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN – Get Free Report) insider Inovalis S.A. purchased 127,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.88 per share, with a total value of C$111,760.00.

Inovalis S.A. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 13th, Inovalis S.A. purchased 8,000 shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.85 per share, with a total value of C$6,800.00.

On Friday, December 6th, Inovalis S.A. bought 6,500 shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.80 per share, with a total value of C$5,220.15.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting C$0.85. 153,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,756. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.22, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.03. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$0.76 and a 52-week high of C$1.79.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

