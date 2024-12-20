Insider Buying: Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) Director Buys $74,676.90 in Stock

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) Director Darryl Demos purchased 2,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.61 per share, with a total value of $74,676.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,156 shares in the company, valued at $265,967.16. This trade represents a 39.04 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Bankwell Financial Group Stock Up 0.3 %

BWFG opened at $30.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $240.56 million, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $35.25.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $49.35 million for the quarter. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 7.77%.

Bankwell Financial Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bankwell Financial Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.03%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 279,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 7.7% in the second quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 89,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Bankwell Financial Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, owner-occupied commercial real estate, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans to finance insurance premiums; overdraft lines of credit; and unsecured personal loans.

