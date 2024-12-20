Insider Buying: Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) Senior Officer Purchases 4,000 Shares of Stock

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Douglas Moore bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$12.16 per share, with a total value of C$48,640.00.

ET traded up C$0.34 on Friday, hitting C$12.25. The company had a trading volume of 59,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,608. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42. The firm has a market cap of C$932.35 million, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.69. Evertz Technologies Limited has a 1 year low of C$11.39 and a 1 year high of C$15.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Evertz Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. Evertz Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.86%.

ET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Evertz Technologies from C$15.25 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution and distribution encoder, decoder, receiver, and processing products; and control panels, intelligent operations and controls, big data analytics, and network management systems, as well as orchestration, monitoring, and analytics solutions.

