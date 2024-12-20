Insider Buying: Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Director Buys $170,600.00 in Stock

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) Director Michael Balkin acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $170,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,600. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Horizon Technology Finance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HRZN opened at $8.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.54 and a 200 day moving average of $10.80. The firm has a market cap of $309.24 million, a PE ratio of -73.58 and a beta of 1.22. Horizon Technology Finance Co. has a one year low of $8.46 and a one year high of $13.73.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $24.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.38 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a positive return on equity of 15.78% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Technology Finance Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.95%. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is currently -1,100.00%.

Separately, Compass Point upgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Horizon Technology Finance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horizon Technology Finance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the second quarter worth $66,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the third quarter worth about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.94% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

Featured Articles

