Insider Buying: SThree plc (LON:STEM) Insider Acquires £25,005.40 in Stock

SThree plc (LON:STEM – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Beach acquired 9,436 shares of SThree stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 265 ($3.31) per share, for a total transaction of £25,005.40 ($31,252.84).

Andrew Beach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 12th, Andrew Beach bought 44 shares of SThree stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 351 ($4.39) per share, with a total value of £154.44 ($193.03).

On Monday, October 14th, Andrew Beach purchased 40 shares of SThree stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 367 ($4.59) per share, for a total transaction of £146.80 ($183.48).

SThree Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of LON STEM opened at GBX 266 ($3.32) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.91. The firm has a market cap of £353.51 million, a PE ratio of 633.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 346.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 387.06. SThree plc has a 12-month low of GBX 221.50 ($2.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 457.50 ($5.72).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STEM. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on SThree from GBX 520 ($6.50) to GBX 390 ($4.87) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.75) target price on shares of SThree in a report on Tuesday.

SThree Company Profile

SThree plc provides specialist recruitment services in the sciences, technology, engineering, and mathematics markets in the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Switzerland, Netherlands, Spain, Belgium, France, the United States, Dubai, Japan. The company offers recruitment services for permanent and contract roles, as well as support services.

