Insider Selling: Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Director Sells 1,860 Shares of Stock

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Free Report) Director Steven D. Mcdonald sold 1,860 shares of Community West Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $40,008.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 315,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,787,071.81. This represents a 0.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CWBC opened at $19.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.45. The company has a market cap of $375.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.90. Community West Bancshares has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Community West Bancshares’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Community West Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community West Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Community West Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Community West Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Community West Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $268,000. 33.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Community West Bancshares from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposits; and cash management products.

