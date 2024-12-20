Insider Selling: Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Director Sells 75,844 Shares of Stock

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Free Report) Director Michael Bennett Medline sold 75,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.83, for a total value of C$3,400,086.52.
Empire Stock Performance
Shares of EMP.A stock opened at C$44.08 on Friday. Empire Company Limited has a 12 month low of C$31.45 and a 12 month high of C$46.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$41.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$38.11. The firm has a market cap of C$6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.51.
Empire Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Empire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.20%.
About Empire
Empire Co Ltd key businesses are food retailing, investments, and other operations. The food retailing division operates through Empire’s subsidiary Sobeys and represents nearly all of the company’s income. This segment owns, affiliates, or franchises more than 1,500 stores in 10 provinces, under retail banners including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, Lawton’s Drug Stores, and multiple retail fuel locations.
