Insider Selling: Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) CEO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $1,419,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 639,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,275,514.09. This trade represents a 4.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Mark Pearson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 15th, Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $1,422,900.00.
- On Tuesday, October 15th, Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $1,332,000.00.
Equitable Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of Equitable stock opened at $44.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.01. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.76 and a 1 year high of $50.51. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.27 and a beta of 1.38.
Equitable Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently -88.07%.
Institutional Trading of Equitable
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in Equitable by 892.9% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equitable during the third quarter worth $48,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Equitable by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 623.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have commented on EQH. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Equitable from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitable has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.10.
About Equitable
Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.
