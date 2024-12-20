Insider Selling: Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) VP Sells 2,381 Shares of Stock

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) VP David Schrenk sold 2,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $14,833.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 91,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,960.81. The trade was a 2.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
David Schrenk also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 29th, David Schrenk sold 2,381 shares of Everspin Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $14,476.48.
Everspin Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ:MRAM opened at $6.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.74 million, a PE ratio of 106.00 and a beta of 0.90. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $9.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.98.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of Everspin Technologies
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRAM. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Everspin Technologies during the second quarter worth $70,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies in the third quarter worth $82,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 222.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 14,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies during the second quarter valued at $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.68% of the company’s stock.
About Everspin Technologies
Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.
