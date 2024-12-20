Insider Selling: Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Major Shareholder Sells 7,067 Shares of Stock

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) major shareholder Softbank Group Capital Ltd sold 7,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $304,022.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,699,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,280,057.22. The trade was a 0.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Softbank Group Capital Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Softbank Group Capital Ltd sold 719,815 shares of Lemonade stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $31,880,606.35.

LMND stock traded up $3.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,295,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,666. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.37. Lemonade, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $53.85. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 2.09.

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $136.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.10 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 43.51% and a negative return on equity of 32.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.88) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Lemonade by 220.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lemonade by 321.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lemonade by 1,647.6% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,584 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lemonade in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

LMND has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Lemonade from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Lemonade from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lemonade from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Lemonade from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Lemonade from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.43.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

