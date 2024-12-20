Insider Selling: nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Director Sells 20,703 Shares of Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) Director Jeff Horing sold 20,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $758,350.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,058,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,805,455.74. The trade was a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Monday, December 16th, Jeff Horing sold 70,673 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $2,552,002.03.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Jeff Horing sold 1,167,424 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $42,832,786.56.

On Monday, December 9th, Jeff Horing sold 450,000 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $16,771,500.00.

On Friday, October 18th, Jeff Horing sold 1,833,975 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $67,160,164.50.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Jeff Horing sold 1,356,721 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $48,869,090.42.

NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $34.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.59. nCino, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.09 and a twelve month high of $43.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in nCino in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 21.1% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in nCino by 97.2% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in nCino during the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. purchased a new position in nCino during the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NCNO shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on nCino from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on nCino from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Macquarie raised their price objective on nCino from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

