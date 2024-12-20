Insider Selling: Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) EVP Sells 10,290 Shares of Stock

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) EVP Michael S. Karr sold 10,290 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $276,492.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,466.38. This trade represents a 11.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Trading Down 1.3 %

Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $24.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.52 and a 12-month high of $30.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.92 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.10 and a 200 day moving average of $25.17.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $224.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is -880.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,644,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,645,000 after acquiring an additional 238,854 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,253,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,695,000 after purchasing an additional 242,721 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 13.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,768,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,651,000 after purchasing an additional 321,716 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,303,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,960,000 after purchasing an additional 25,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,566,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,979,000 after buying an additional 122,285 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wedbush dropped their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pacific Premier Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

Featured Articles

