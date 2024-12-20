Insider Selling: Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) CFO Sells 21,774 Shares of Stock

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) CFO Shawn Tabak sold 21,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $130,644.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 287,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,727,034. This trade represents a 7.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shawn Tabak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 28th, Shawn Tabak sold 15,000 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00.

Porch Group stock opened at $4.57 on Friday. Porch Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $6.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.15. The firm has a market cap of $546.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 2.14.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PRCH shares. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Porch Group from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Porch Group from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Porch Group from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.34.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Porch Group by 186.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,774,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457,915 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 444.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,571,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,500 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Porch Group by 223.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,532,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,653 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Porch Group by 53.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,184,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 763,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Porch Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $613,000. 48.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Porch Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vertical software and insurance platform in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to inspection, mortgage, and title companies on a subscription and transactional basis, as well as move and post-move services.

