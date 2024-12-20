Insider Selling: The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) CEO Martin F. Roper sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total value of $181,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 337,152 shares in the company, valued at $12,262,218.24. This trade represents a 1.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Vita Coco stock opened at $35.64 on Friday. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.41 and a 12-month high of $37.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.31.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.56 million. Vita Coco had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 26.49%. Vita Coco's quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COCO. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $32.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Vita Coco by 21.1% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 460,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,034,000 after acquiring an additional 80,128 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 1,643.7% in the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 181,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 170,797 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,494,000 after purchasing an additional 101,823 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 200.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 46,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Vita Coco in the third quarter valued at approximately $348,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

