Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) COO Stuart Glen Williams Sells 750 Shares

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) COO Stuart Glen Williams sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total transaction of $114,742.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,212.20. The trade was a 5.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded up $2.02 on Friday, reaching $150.31. 6,272,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,636,590. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.12 and a 200-day moving average of $153.74. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.65 and a twelve month high of $167.99. The company has a market capitalization of $86.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.07.

Get Our Latest Report on ICE

Institutional Trading of Intercontinental Exchange

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 326.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,520,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,096 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,846,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401,630 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 285.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,756,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,200 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 426.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 721,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,898,000 after acquiring an additional 584,400 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 142.2% in the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 835,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,393,000 after purchasing an additional 490,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.