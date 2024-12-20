Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.71 and last traded at $20.70, with a volume of 84988 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.68.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.59.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.0705 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
