Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.71 and last traded at $20.70, with a volume of 84988 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.68.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.59.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.0705 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,197,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,329,000 after purchasing an additional 69,538 shares in the last quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,667,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,053,000 after purchasing an additional 74,483 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,775,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,654,000 after buying an additional 526,790 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,740,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,943,000 after acquiring an additional 269,655 shares during the period. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 1,592,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,562,000 after buying an additional 48,723 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

