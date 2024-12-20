IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Stock Price Up 16.4% on Analyst Upgrade

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) shares rose 16.4% during mid-day trading on Friday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $45.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. IonQ traded as high as $44.09 and last traded at $43.94. Approximately 15,080,684 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 10,337,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.76.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on IONQ. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of IonQ in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on IonQ from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on IonQ from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IonQ currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

Get IonQ alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on IONQ

Insider Activity at IonQ

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IonQ

In other IonQ news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 22,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $406,031.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 592,658 shares in the company, valued at $10,519,679.50. The trade was a 3.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 9,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total transaction of $290,661.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 926,114 shares in the company, valued at $27,524,108.08. This trade represents a 1.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 110,223 shares of company stock valued at $2,286,983 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONQ. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in IonQ by 4,824.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 6,368 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IonQ during the second quarter worth $67,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in IonQ during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Mosley Wealth Management bought a new stake in IonQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in IonQ in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. 41.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IonQ Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of -55.37 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.74.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). IonQ had a negative net margin of 457.85% and a negative return on equity of 36.82%. The business had revenue of $12.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. IonQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About IonQ

(Get Free Report)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.