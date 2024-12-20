IoTeX Price Down 27.3% Over Last Week (IOTX)

IoTeX (IOTX) traded down 11.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. One IoTeX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0356 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IoTeX has a total market capitalization of $336.37 million and $50.04 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 27.3% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94,906.89 or 1.01133160 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $93,630.92 or 0.99773481 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
About IoTeX
IoTeX (IOTX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 23rd, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,441,369,062 coins and its circulating supply is 9,441,369,057 coins. The Reddit community for IoTeX is https://reddit.com/r/iotex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IoTeX is www.iotex.io. IoTeX’s official message board is iotex.io/blog.
Buying and Selling IoTeX
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.
