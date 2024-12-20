iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Stock Price Down 2.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Get Free Report) fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $58.96 and last traded at $59.37. 14,549,465 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 34,720,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.73.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Down 4.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBIT. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 38,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 9,266 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the third quarter worth about $656,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the third quarter valued at about $1,107,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 12.4% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 228,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,250,000 after acquiring an additional 25,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the period.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

