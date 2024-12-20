iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,875,531 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 325% from the previous session’s volume of 441,450 shares.The stock last traded at $23.91 and had previously closed at $23.88.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $283,000.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (IBDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between December 31, 2026 and December 16, 2027. IBDS was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

