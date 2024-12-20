iShares LifePath Target Date 2070 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDJ) Declares Dividend of $0.20

iShares LifePath Target Date 2070 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDJ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 19th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1985 per share on Thursday, December 26th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

iShares LifePath Target Date 2070 ETF Trading Up -0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:ITDJ traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.42. The stock had a trading volume of 709 shares, compared to its average volume of 354. iShares LifePath Target Date 2070 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.20 and a 52 week high of $25.57.

