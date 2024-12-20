iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 430,015 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 110% from the previous session’s volume of 204,532 shares.The stock last traded at $29.36 and had previously closed at $29.58.
iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $615.83 million, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.00.
iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.216 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th.
Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF
iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Select Gold Miners IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that generate revenue primarily from gold mining. RING was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
