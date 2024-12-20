iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RINGGet Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 430,015 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 110% from the previous session’s volume of 204,532 shares.The stock last traded at $29.36 and had previously closed at $29.58.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $615.83 million, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.00.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.216 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 145,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,027,000 after buying an additional 8,739 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Select Gold Miners IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that generate revenue primarily from gold mining. RING was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

