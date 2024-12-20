iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $129.71 and last traded at $130.35, with a volume of 1334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.84.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $599.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.00.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IYM. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 6,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the second quarter valued at $746,000.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

