Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Given New $152.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $128.00 to $152.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Jabil from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.17.

NYSE:JBL opened at $142.93 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.25. Jabil has a 1-year low of $95.85 and a 1-year high of $156.94.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.90%.

In other news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 11,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $1,430,701.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,051,816.97. This trade represents a 22.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Crowley sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.83, for a total transaction of $173,645.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,411.44. This represents a 6.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,689 shares of company stock worth $5,377,431. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 8,693 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the third quarter worth about $347,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 46,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,045,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Jabil by 365.6% in the 3rd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 20,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 16,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Jabil by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 9,239 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

