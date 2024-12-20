Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Given New C$46.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL – Free Report) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on JWEL. TD Securities raised their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$36.50 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of Jamieson Wellness stock opened at C$37.71 on Thursday. Jamieson Wellness has a fifty-two week low of C$23.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.85 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$35.62 and a 200 day moving average of C$32.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from Jamieson Wellness’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Jamieson Wellness’s dividend payout ratio is 97.67%.

In other Jamieson Wellness news, Senior Officer Regan Stewart sold 1,300 shares of Jamieson Wellness stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.84, for a total transaction of C$49,192.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,237 shares of company stock valued at $407,455. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of branded and customer branded health products for humans in Canada, the United States, China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment manufactures, distributes, and markets branded natural health products including vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

