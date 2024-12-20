Jane Nyla Fedoretz Sells 10,000 Shares of TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Stock

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) Senior Officer Jane Nyla Fedoretz sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.41, for a total transaction of C$194,100.00.

Jane Nyla Fedoretz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 11th, Jane Nyla Fedoretz sold 3,602 shares of TransAlta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.84, for a total value of C$67,861.68.

On Monday, December 2nd, Jane Nyla Fedoretz sold 8,000 shares of TransAlta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.30, for a total value of C$130,400.00.

On Thursday, November 28th, Jane Nyla Fedoretz sold 8,000 shares of TransAlta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.49, for a total value of C$123,920.00.

On Thursday, November 21st, Jane Nyla Fedoretz sold 25,000 shares of TransAlta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.11, for a total value of C$377,750.00.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Jane Nyla Fedoretz sold 20,000 shares of TransAlta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.92, for a total transaction of C$278,400.00.

TSE TA opened at C$20.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.87, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.62. TransAlta Co. has a 1 year low of C$8.22 and a 1 year high of C$20.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is 12.63%.

TA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of TransAlta to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday. Desjardins raised their price target on TransAlta from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.08.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

