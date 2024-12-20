Jefferies Financial Group Issues Positive Forecast for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Price

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Hsbc Global Res cut CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.25.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CRWD

CrowdStrike Trading Down 0.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded down $2.51 on Thursday, reaching $348.52. The company had a trading volume of 670,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,918,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $85.84 billion, a PE ratio of 683.39, a PEG ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $336.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.15. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $200.81 and a 52-week high of $398.33.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total transaction of $16,410,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,109,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,172,858.52. The trade was a 4.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $500,322.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,623.36. This represents a 4.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,498 shares of company stock worth $45,599,730. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at about $446,000. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $2,975,000. Tri Ri Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,456,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth about $497,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 24,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.