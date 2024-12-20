Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Issues Positive Forecast for T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Stock Price

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.98% from the stock’s current price.

TROW has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.73.

Shares of TROW stock traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $113.75. 266,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,103. The stock has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.25. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1-year low of $100.49 and a 1-year high of $125.81.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 30.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 4,047 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.35, for a total value of $499,197.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,749,822.95. The trade was a 3.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 275,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,062,000 after buying an additional 7,503 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 45.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 490,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,760,000 after purchasing an additional 152,430 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.5% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,541 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 191.1% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 11,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 7,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

