Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $545.52 Million

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. One Kelp DAO Restaked ETH token can currently be bought for $3,456.92 or 0.03542159 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has traded down 14.3% against the dollar. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has a total market capitalization of $545.52 million and approximately $4.50 million worth of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kelp DAO Restaked ETH alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97,016.06 or 0.99408337 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96,339.90 or 0.98715498 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH Token Profile

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH was first traded on December 11th, 2023. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s total supply is 481,642 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,805 tokens. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s official Twitter account is @kelpdao. The official message board for Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is blog.kelpdao.xyz. The official website for Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is kelpdao.xyz.

Buying and Selling Kelp DAO Restaked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has a current supply of 481,385.84103766. The last known price of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is 3,478.14569536 USD and is down -7.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $5,068,983.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kelpdao.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kelp DAO Restaked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kelp DAO Restaked ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kelp DAO Restaked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kelp DAO Restaked ETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kelp DAO Restaked ETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.