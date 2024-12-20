Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Kewaunee Scientific Trading Up 3.6 %
KEQU opened at $54.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $157.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.80. Kewaunee Scientific has a 12 month low of $24.67 and a 12 month high of $56.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.48.
Insider Buying and Selling at Kewaunee Scientific
In other Kewaunee Scientific news, VP Elizabeth D. Phillips sold 1,850 shares of Kewaunee Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total value of $100,214.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,224.47. The trade was a 11.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Kewaunee Scientific
About Kewaunee Scientific
Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. The company operates through two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel and wood casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin work surfaces and sinks.
