Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Kewaunee Scientific Trading Up 3.6 %

KEQU opened at $54.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $157.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.80. Kewaunee Scientific has a 12 month low of $24.67 and a 12 month high of $56.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.48.

Get Kewaunee Scientific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kewaunee Scientific

In other Kewaunee Scientific news, VP Elizabeth D. Phillips sold 1,850 shares of Kewaunee Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total value of $100,214.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,224.47. The trade was a 11.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kewaunee Scientific

About Kewaunee Scientific

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEQU. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kewaunee Scientific by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 24.6% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific during the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. The company operates through two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel and wood casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin work surfaces and sinks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kewaunee Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kewaunee Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.