KeyCorp Weighs in on Visa’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Visa in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp analyst A. Markgraff forecasts that the credit-card processor will post earnings of $2.64 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Visa’s current full-year earnings is $11.23 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Visa’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.20 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on V. Citigroup boosted their price target on Visa from $319.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Macquarie upped their target price on Visa from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Visa from $321.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.41.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $314.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $302.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.96. Visa has a 12 month low of $252.70 and a 12 month high of $321.61.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.96% and a return on equity of 53.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visa

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 970.0% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth about $31,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa by 101.4% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total transaction of $668,602.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $5,510,815.18. The trade was a 10.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

