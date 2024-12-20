Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Senior Officer Sells C$18,474.00 in Stock

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Andrew William Robert Bell sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$184.74, for a total value of C$18,474.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 831 shares in the company, valued at C$153,518.94. This trade represents a 10.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock.

Shares of KXS opened at C$176.50 on Friday. Kinaxis Inc. has a 1 year low of C$132.93 and a 1 year high of C$190.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$169.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$159.87. The stock has a market cap of C$4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 176.50, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.78.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.04. Kinaxis had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 4.59%. The business had revenue of C$165.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$170.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinaxis Inc. will post 4.2526231 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KXS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Kinaxis from C$195.00 to C$190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on Kinaxis from C$205.00 to C$215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$192.67.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

