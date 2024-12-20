Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Senior Officer Sells C$18,474.00 in Stock

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Andrew William Robert Bell sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$184.74, for a total value of C$18,474.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 831 shares in the company, valued at C$153,518.94. This trade represents a 10.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock.
Kinaxis Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of KXS opened at C$176.50 on Friday. Kinaxis Inc. has a 1 year low of C$132.93 and a 1 year high of C$190.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$169.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$159.87. The stock has a market cap of C$4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 176.50, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.78.
Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.04. Kinaxis had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 4.59%. The business had revenue of C$165.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$170.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinaxis Inc. will post 4.2526231 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Kinaxis
Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.
