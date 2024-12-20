Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.40, but opened at $8.96. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $8.95, with a volume of 678,091 shares.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Nomura upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2.30 to $6.70 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.20 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.93.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.59. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 460,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 383.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 322,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 255,795 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 90.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 172,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 81,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $326,000. 13.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations primarily in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, network, database, big data, security, storage, and delivery solutions.

