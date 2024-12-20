KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Issues Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.150-8.350 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 7.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.8 billion-$3.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.0 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of KLA from $680.00 to $675.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $900.00 to $765.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on KLA from $746.00 to $703.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on KLA from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $816.63.

Get KLA alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on KLAC

KLA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $622.18 on Friday. KLA has a twelve month low of $542.41 and a twelve month high of $896.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $83.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $662.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $746.42.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.30. KLA had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 105.16%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that KLA will post 30.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.05%.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.