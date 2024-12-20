Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.81 and last traded at $13.89, with a volume of 6357285 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.22.

Kohl’s Stock Up 2.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.25 and a 200 day moving average of $19.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.11%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.09%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Feeney Siobhan Mc sold 16,367 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $315,392.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,116.73. This trade represents a 10.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KSS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Kohl’s by 183.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kohl’s by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Summit Securities Group LLC grew its stake in Kohl’s by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

