Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $169.04, but opened at $176.59. Krystal Biotech shares last traded at $166.20, with a volume of 27,542 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KRYS shares. William Blair upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Krystal Biotech from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Krystal Biotech from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.67.

Krystal Biotech Trading Up 2.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.86 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $180.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.00.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $83.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 879.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.78, for a total transaction of $4,119,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,475,882 shares in the company, valued at $243,195,835.96. This trade represents a 1.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRYS. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 352.4% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 157,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,605,000 after acquiring an additional 122,407 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,455,000 after purchasing an additional 119,936 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 1,972.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,674,000 after buying an additional 117,510 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Krystal Biotech by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 193,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,583,000 after buying an additional 103,928 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Krystal Biotech by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 243,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,774,000 after buying an additional 62,178 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

