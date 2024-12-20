L6 Holdings Inc. Sells 3,000 Shares of Pinetree Capital Ltd. (TSE:PNP) Stock

Pinetree Capital Ltd. (TSE:PNP – Get Free Report) insider L6 Holdings Inc. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.41, for a total value of C$31,230.00.

L6 Holdings Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, L6 Holdings Inc. sold 3,000 shares of Pinetree Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.42, for a total value of C$31,260.00.

On Friday, December 13th, L6 Holdings Inc. sold 3,000 shares of Pinetree Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.10, for a total value of C$30,300.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, L6 Holdings Inc. sold 3,000 shares of Pinetree Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.53, for a total value of C$34,590.00.

On Monday, December 9th, L6 Holdings Inc. sold 3,000 shares of Pinetree Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.56, for a total transaction of C$37,680.00.

On Thursday, December 5th, L6 Holdings Inc. sold 3,076 shares of Pinetree Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.12, for a total value of C$46,506.04.

PNP opened at C$10.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$93.90 million, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.60. Pinetree Capital Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$3.46 and a 52 week high of C$15.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 8.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

About Pinetree Capital

Pinetree Capital Ltd. is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in early, later stage venture, middle market, mature, later stage, turnaround and growth capital investments in micro and small cap companies. The firm prefers to invest in enterprise software, financial and healthcare industries.

